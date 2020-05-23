Hello Okanagan speaks with Tyler Dyck from Okanagan Spirits

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

On today's episode, they speak with Tyler Dyck from Okanagan Spirits, who gives us an inside look on how they create their award-winning spirits.

The philanthropic business, with outlets in Vernon and Kelowna, has been busy producing alcohol-based hand sanitizer, which has been delivering to frontline workers across the Okanagan free of charge.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.