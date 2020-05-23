156606
Vernon Winter Carnival seeks volunteers for Wild West year

The Vernon Winter Carnival wants you, pard'ner.

The carnival society is seeking volunteers to join its board as planning begins for next February's Wild West Carnival.

While major events across B.C. have been cancelled this summer by the coronavirus pandemic, planning is still going ahead for the Feb. 5-14 carnival, which is Western Canada's largest.

"Do you love getting involved in the community? Do you like organizing events and being a part of a team? Then we want you!" the society posted on its Facebook page.

"Be a part of a Vernon tradition and help shape the future of one of Canada’s largest winter festivals."

To join in, email [email protected].

This past winter's 60th anniversary carnival had a Remember the '60s theme and brought back several popular events from years ago.

"We've had lots of feedback from the community saying this may have been one of the best festivals ever," executive director Vicki Proulx said in March. "I think people really got into the theme and really enjoyed some of the old events being brought back."

