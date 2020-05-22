Boil water advisory for customers in Killiney Beach lifted

Photo: Contributed

The boil water advisory for customers on the Killiney Beach water system has now been lifted.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan made the announcement after consultations with Interior Health showed that turbidity at the Okanagan Lake water source is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality.

The Water Quality Advisory went into effect on May 11 and impacted approximately 290 properties connected to the community water system off Westside Road.