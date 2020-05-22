156606
157706
Vernon  

Boil water advisory for customers in Killiney Beach lifted

Boil water advisory lifted

- | Story: 300707

The boil water advisory for customers on the Killiney Beach water system has now been lifted.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan made the announcement after consultations with Interior Health showed that turbidity at the Okanagan Lake water source is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality.

The Water Quality Advisory went into effect on May 11 and impacted approximately 290 properties connected to the community water system off Westside Road.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4086027
A3b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$612,000
more details
157964


Send us your News Tips!


152096


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sublime
Sublime Vernon SPCA >


156106


Little boy just really wants a haircut

Must Watch
Jason, 4, does not approve of his hair right now and just wants a haircut!
The Lumineers raise over $600,000 with Colorado Gives Back livestream
Music
The Lumineers raised over $600,000 for restaurant and music...
Friday Fails- May 22, 2020
Galleries
Fails, fails, and more fails.
Friday Fails- May 22, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Owner annoys dogs
Must Watch
Owner annoys her dogs with all the things that they do to HER!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157534