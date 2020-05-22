Offers pour in for Vernon doctor with no place to live

Photo: Pexels

Castanet has received multiple offers of help for a Vernon doctor who has no place to live.

Lauren, whose last name we have withheld, says she will be homeless – even though she owns a home – because her tenant will not abide by an agreement to move out once Lauren had completed her residency out of town.

But, changes to the Tenancy Act due to COVID-19 back the tenant, who tells Castanet she is not refusing to leave, and will move out on June 30, as per her rental contract.

The tenant also refutes claims she has breached the rental agreement and says she does not smoke in the house.

"I have a legal binding lease to the end of June.... I refuse to be a single, homeless mother with my kids on the street. I am moving out on June 30 as per our contract," the woman says.

She also notes she was terminated from her job due to the pandemic and had a difficult time finding accommodation anywhere.

According to the changes made to the Tenancy Act under COVID-19, a tenant cannot be evicted for unpaid rent or utilities, landlord or purchaser use, and several other conditions.

Lauren, however, says the tenant is taking advantage of the state-of-emergency rules and has basically "stolen her house."

After publishing her story, numerous offers of accommodation have come in for the doctor, including one of a free month at a condo at Predator Ridge.

Castanet will be passing along the contact info for the offers to Lauren.

Meanwhile, another landlord says tenants' rights have gone too far after he had tenants refuse to pay rent for April and then made a "surprise move" on April 27.

"They left without paying the rent and water bill ($2,800)," says Doug McNish.

"They moved to Ontario without leaving a forwarding address. I can't do mediation to get a judgment because I don't have any way to send documents. If I could have given the 10-day notice to vacate, I would have cut my loses. The Residential Tenancy Act is one-sided and compounding the problem with COVID-19 rules."