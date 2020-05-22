District of Coldstream reopens parks, beaches, boat launches

Photo: District of Coldstream

Coldstream is reopening its parks and public spaces.

The areas had been closed since April 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, all beach accesses are now open, says chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel. This includes, but is not limited to, Tamarack Beach, Sovereign Park Beach, Kirkland Beach, Kalavista Beach, Kalamalka Beach, Pumphouse Beach and Westkal Lake Accesses.

The Kal Beach parking lot is also now open.

Kinloch boat launch will be used for both motorized and non-motorized launches. Westkal boat launch will be for non-motorized vessels only.

All parks infrastructure – except playground equipment – is now open, including tennis courts and skateboard parks.

Public washrooms will reopen Saturday at Kal Beach, Creekside and Sovereign parks, and on Monday at Lavington Park. The Coldstream Park washrooms will remained closed while repair work is completed.

The public is reminded to maintain physical distancing and that gatherings in excess of 50 people remain prohibited.

The district will be monitoring compliance and may close the areas if people don't follow the guidelines.