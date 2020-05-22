156834
157263
Vernon  

District of Coldstream reopens parks, beaches, boat launches

Coldstream reopens beaches

- | Story: 300684

Coldstream is reopening its parks and public spaces.

The areas had been closed since April 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, all beach accesses are now open, says chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel. This includes, but is not limited to, Tamarack Beach, Sovereign Park Beach, Kirkland Beach, Kalavista Beach, Kalamalka Beach, Pumphouse Beach and Westkal Lake Accesses.

The Kal Beach parking lot is also now open.

Kinloch boat launch will be used for both motorized and non-motorized launches. Westkal boat launch will be for non-motorized vessels only. 

All parks infrastructure – except playground equipment – is now open, including tennis courts and skateboard parks.

Public washrooms will reopen Saturday at Kal Beach, Creekside and Sovereign parks, and on Monday at Lavington Park. The Coldstream Park washrooms will remained closed while repair work is completed.

The public is reminded to maintain physical distancing and that gatherings in excess of 50 people remain prohibited.

The district will be monitoring compliance and may close the areas if people don't follow the guidelines.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

150659
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4146981
House for Sale by Owner, Penticton
$489,900
more details
154560


Send us your News Tips!


158287


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sublime
Sublime Vernon SPCA >


156223


Friday Fails- May 22, 2020

Galleries
Fails, fails, and more fails.
Friday Fails- May 22, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Owner annoys dogs
Must Watch
Owner annoys her dogs with all the things that they do to HER!
Bernie the French Bulldog morning stretch farts
Must Watch
Every single morning, Bernie stretches his back using...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156707