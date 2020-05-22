Investigation into Vernon arrest in which man was injured

Photo: Jon Manchester

B.C.'s independent police watchdog is investigating an incident in Vernon.

The Independent Investigations Office is probing an arrest on May 16 in which a man was injured.

Information provided by the RCMP indicates officers responded to a 911 call at 10:15 a.m. that day in which shouting could be heard before the call disconnected.

Upon arrival at the residence on the 3000 block of 37th Avenue, the woman who made the aborted call indicated a man in the home had threatened her.

During the course of the man’s arrest, he allegedly attempted to resist officers and a struggle ensued.

Once in custody at the detachment, the man indicated he was in pain and was taken to hospital, where he was found to have non-life-threatening injuries. He was discharged from hospital into police custody shortly thereafter and has since been released.

The IIO is asking for any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line toll free at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.