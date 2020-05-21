Vernon author Ken Mather pens book about famous pioneer

Photo: Contributed

A new book by Okanagan historian Ken Mather aims to set the record straight about one of B.C.’s most successful early businessmen.

Stagecoach North: A History of Barnard’s Express tells the story of Francis Jones Barnard, whose pioneering stagecoach line, nicknamed the “BX,” formed a vital transportation link between B.C.’s Lower Mainland and the Cariboo that continued for more than 50 years.

A Quebec native who arrived in B.C. in 1859 with few resources, Barnard is renowned for his achievements in business and politics that contributed to the development of British Columbia as a colony, and later as a province, in the new country of Canada.

Through his work ethic and talent for business, he overcame obstacles posed by rival competitors, fierce winters, and a punishing terrain to build North America’s northernmost stagecoach line, from Yale to Barkerville. As an elected member of B.C.’s Legislative Council, he lobbied for reform of the British-controlled system of colonial government and played a key role in bringing about the colony’s union with Canada in 1871.

Mather, who has written several books on B.C.’s ranching history, has no quarrel with this popular characterization of Barnard. The trouble, he says, is with the number of inaccuracies that have crept into the historical record of this important figure.

“Over the past hundred years, Barnard’s story has been told many times, raising it to the level of myth. Unfortunately, errors of fact have rendered that myth seriously flawed,” Mather says, adding he first became familiar with Barnard when asked to write a short article about the BX Ranch, where Barnard’s Express raised its stagecoach horses.

In researching the company, he noticed several instances in which “the accepted history had no basis in the facts as revealed in the primary documents.”

To cite one example, Barnard is said to have once travelled by foot, with the mail on his back, from Yale to Barkerville and back again, a distance of more than 1,200 kilometres. Mather asserts there is no evidence in any of the material from the period to support this, yet “the story is repeated in nearly every biography of Barnard.”

Mather says he hopes his book — the first full-length history of the Barnard Express and its successor, the British Columbia Express Company — will provide a more accurate picture of Barnard’s struggles and achievements as an entrepreneur.

Another contribution he hopes to highlight is Barnard’s role in persuading mainland populations to join with Vancouver Islanders in supporting Confederation. Barnard’s extensive connections along the Cariboo Road were crucial to the movement favouring union, Mather says. But because Barnard’s views were mainly spoken rather than written, they are not well known.

“When the combined Colony of British Columbia voted in favour of joining Canada, it was the support from the mainland that clinched the union,” Mather says. “For this reason, Barnard can truly be considered a Father of Confederation.”