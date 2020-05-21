WorkSafeBC putting hold on buffets because of COVID-19

Photo: Pexels

Buffets are no longer on the menu.

With the ongoing COVID-19 social-distancing mandates, WorkSafeBC has decreed buffets will no longer be allowed in provincial restaurants.

All other self-serve amenities must also stop and is part of a long list of rules on WorkSafeBC’s website giving restaurants a road map for resuming business in a safe manner.

Dale Flowers has owned the Cattlemen's Club at Historic O'Keefe Ranch for 15 years and the staple of the diner is one of the largest buffets in the North Okanagan.

It is also one of the most popular, with people often having to book ahead, especially for the Sunday morning buffet.

“It's a game changer for sure,” said Flowers of the new rules.

And considering Cattlemen's has a buffet seven days a week, the game is not only changed, it is brand new.

“This changes the dynamics of everything we do here. It's definitely going to be tough,” he said. “I feel like I'm starting all over again.”

But despite the challenges being thrust upon him, Flowers is maintaining a positive attitude.

The dining room of the eatery on Highway 97 will open Wednesday with a new menu and new way of doing business.

Like many other restaurants, Cattlemen's has relied on takeout orders to keep them going.

Flowers said through take out orders they have been able to keep the lights on and he hopes being able to open the doors to sit-down customers will get them “back on track.”

And even in the face of such a challenge, Flowers feels WorkSafeBC made the right call.

“When you get 90 people in the dining room all getting the buffet, it is impossible to social distance,” said Flowers.

Flowers plans to keep up with the take out part of the business, but one thing he will not be able to replace is the weddings and special events that were planned for the Cattlemen's, all of which had to cancel because of COVID-19.

While the Cattlemen's features mainly Western cuisine, Kiki Gardens offers up one of the largest Chinese buffet in the city.

And like Flowers, Kiki owner Kudy An is taking the changes in stride.

“We are one of the larger Chinese buffets in town, so it will affect us but you can only do what you can do,” she said.

Even before the buffet ban was brought in, An was preparing for such a move.

“I haven't really thought about buffet,” said An who was also concentrating on take out orders the past few weeks. “I didn't think they would allow buffets for a long time. I was not interested in pushing into buffets anyway.”

Asian Pear Buffet owner Amanda Liang said business at the Kelowna restaurant has dropped by 80 per cent since eateries were ordered closed.

There has been some take out businesses, but Liang said the full restaurant will not open until buffets are once again allowed.

“We are a buffet, so we don't know when we will be able to open,” she said. “Buffets are difficult because everyone touches utensils when they are getting their food.”

Sabrina Zheng with the Penticton Buffet said the news will not alter their current business situation.

“It's not really affecting us. A lot of people are ordering take out from us,” she said.