Vernon  

Cleanup organized after couches, garbage left on Kin Beach

Beach cleanup this weekend

A community cleanup is planned this weekend on Vernon's Kin Beach.

Katie Mather has organized the effort for Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Mather says she was horrified to see old couches and garbage left on the beach, which prompted her to reach out on social media for help to clean it up.

She says she has been in touch with both the Okanagan Indian Band and regional district for their support.

"I went down there a few days ago with my husband and two-year-old daughter, and quickly determined it was a no-go," Mather tells Castanet.

"It's just terrible. I was born and raised here, and grew up on that beach ... it's not the one I know anymore."

Mather says she has received an overwhelmingly positive response, and she expects a large crowd to show up.

"My main concern is the big furniture items, but there is garbage as well, and the whole length of the beach could use a cleanup."

She has been informed that the RDNO will waive landfill fees for the effort.

She will also have sharps containers on hand Saturday, in case any needles are found.

