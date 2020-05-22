156834
Vernon  

Vernon mother urges Vernon to end pesticide use in city parks

End to pesticide use urged

A Vernon mother who campaigned to stop pesticide use on Vernon school grounds is taking her campaign to City Hall.

Kerry Carlson says she was concerned to see pesticide application warning signs in Lakeview Park on Tuesday evening as young people played nearby.

"We were very concerned to see that pesticides had been applied to Lakeview Park again," Carlson said in an email to Castanet. "There were several young people in the park at the time, oblivious to the signage."

When Carlson's teenage children were younger, she and a group of concerned parents successfully lobbied the Vernon School District to end cosmetic pesticide use on school grounds. After years of urging, the district eventually banned their use in 2011.

Now, she's urging the City of Vernon to take the same path in its green spaces.

Carlson said now her kids are older she hadn't paid as close attention and was under the belief the city had followed suit, so she was surprised to see the signs in the East Hill park this week.

"I'm not understanding why this still happens," she said. "Why are we still doing this?"

Signs in the park stated PAR III had been sprayed.

The broad-spectrum herbicide is commonly used to kill weeds such as dandelions and clover. Its active ingredients include the chemicals mecoprop, dicamba, and 2,4-D.

Its producer, United Agri Products Canada, states on its website that the "spray mixture is effective on weeds, without being harmful to people and animals including pets, birds and insects. The amount applied is small and provides a large safety factor."

The chemical 2,4-D has a notorious history in the Okanagan after its use to control milfoil in Valley lakes was halted by public outcry in the early 1980s.

Carlson has emailed city council with her concerns, stating: "As a group of concerned parents, we are asking the City of Vernon to immediately stop the application of pesticides for non-essential purposes on areas where children play in our city."  

Application of the herbicide is contracted out to a local lawn-care company. 

The Canadian Cancer Society backs Carlson's concerns and has urged municipal and provincial governments to ban the sale and use of cosmetic pesticides. 

Castanet has reached out to the city for its response to the concerns.

 

 

