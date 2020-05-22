Vernon doctor has nowhere to live after tenant refuses to move

Photo: Pexels

In two weeks, a local doctor will be homeless – even though she owns a home in the Vernon area.

Lauren, who asked her last name not be used, was completing her residency to be a physician, and that meant she would be moving around a lot. So, in July 2019, she rented out her house with the understanding that the tenant would move out when Lauren was ready to move back in.

But, now, the tenant says she is not going anywhere – and changes to the Tenancy Act due to the COVID-19 crisis mean she doesn't have to.

The tenant is also refusing to pay rent.

Lauren's residency is up in less than two weeks, after which she will need to find a place to live.

According to the changes made to the Tenancy Act under COVID-19, a tenant cannot be evicted for unpaid rent or utilities, landlord or purchaser use, and several other conditions.

Lauren says the tenant is taking advantage of the state-of-emergency rules and has basically "stolen her house."

“She states that I have no rights to my home during the state of emergency and I cannot evict her. Unfortunately, she is correct. I have called to discuss the situation with the BC Tenancy Board, who stated 'your concerns fall on deaf ears' and suggested that I take this up with the politicians who created this legislation,” said Lauren.

“The tenant has proceeded to conduct multiple and recurrent breaches of contract, including housing two cats and two dogs in the home – the lease states pet free. I had to enter the mechanical room in the basement and noticed literal actual piles of garbage and rotting food and animal excrement in the basement. Finally, this tenant smokes inside and on the deck of a log home on a wooded acreage, both a breech of contract and dangerous –which the Tenancy Act says is not dangerous enough for eviction.”

Two other tenants at the rural home moved out willingly, but the third is refusing to budge, and Lauren doesn't know what to do next.

“I have tried to file for eviction with BC Tenancy Board, and it has been denied. I am sure there are others that are suffering financially and personally by the complete unfair and ridiculous BC Tenancy Act. It is named appropriately 'Tenancy' act as it really only serves and supports tenants and discriminates against landlords and our homes,” she said, adding she has contacted every MLA in region to no avail.