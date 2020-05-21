Boaters urged to keep wakes down on Kal Lake along rail trail

Photo: RDNO

Boaters on Kalamalka Lake are being asked to keep their wakes low to avoid erosion along the Okanagan Rail Trail.

"With snowmelt and groundwater discharge causing high water levels on Kalamalka Lake, boaters are asked to be mindful of their wakes near the Okanagan Rail Trail and residents' properties," the Regional District of North Okanagan says in a press release.

Keeping wakes to a minimum within 40 metres of the shoreline will reduce the effects of wave action and any erosion on the shoreline, the RDNO says.

"The erosion work we have completed on the Okanagan Rail Trail is only on small sections of the trail. This was mainly to fix sections that had been damaged by previous storms. To mitigate erosion on the entire RDNO stretch of the Okanagan Rail Trail would cost millions," said Mike Fox, general manager of community services.