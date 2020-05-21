Okanagan film producer goes missing in Vancouver

Photo: Facebook

Concern is growing for the well being of a Vernon man who has gone missing in Vancouver.

Bob Bricker went missing on May 5 from West Kelowna.

Friend Sheri Adams says RCMP detected a ping from his cellphone in Merritt, and the Vancouver Police Department apparently received information that Bricker's car was found near Kingsway and Nanaimo Street in East Vancouver.

The VPD made contact with Bricker on May 12 at a residence in that neighbourhood and closed the file, but he has yet to be heard from. His cellphone goes straight to voicemail.

Bricker is believed to be with Rita Rosselli, who goes by the nickname Roxy Boom Boom.

More recently, surveillance cameras showed Bricker taking money out from an RBC branch in the same neighbourhood.

However, Bricker, who is a film location manager and producer, has not reported to work or contacted any friends or family since May 5.

"We are all very concerned about his health and well being," Adams said in a Facebook post.

Bricker has worked on such notable films in the Okanagan as Daughter of The Wolf, starring Richard Dreyfuss, A Score to Settle, starring Nicolas Cage, and Distorted, with Christina Ricci and John Cusack.