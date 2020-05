Photo: Contributed

A Vernon man says he is OK after concern was raised about his whereabouts.

"My dear friends, I am extremely sorry for causing you all so much concern," Bob Bricker posted on Facebook, Thursday.

He had not been heard from since May 5, prompting friends to reach out for information on social media.

"I appreciate your concerns greatly. I'm OK," he said.

Previous details of the story have been removed to respect the individual's privacy.