Historic video shows Vernon veterans and a park fishing derby

Veterans march in '59

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has unearthed a salute to local veterans.

The black and white film from 1959 shows a parade of veterans walking along main street.

Leading them is the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band.

The First and Second World War veterans marched to the Cenotaph where they placed a wreath in honour of their comrades.

The video then shifts to another event that still happens to this day: fishing in Polson Park.

Every year, the Kalamalka Fly Fishers hold a free weekend of fishing at the pond in Polson Park.

Some 2,000 rainbow trout are placed in the pond and for many of the youth it is the first time they will have caught a fish.

The grainy, 1959 video shows young people also casting a line into the pond.

Anyone with additional information on either event is encouraged to leave a comment on Arseneault's YouTube page.

