Salvation Army's Stefan Reid leaving Vernon for Vancouver Island

Photo: File photo

There will be a different face at the helm of the Vernon Salvation Amy this summer – but not necessarily a new one.

After four years of running the local Sally Ann, Stefan Reid and his family are moving on.

Reid, and his wife Tinisha, have become known for their tireless work in the community. But, in August, they will be heading to Langford on Vancouver Island, where they will take on a similar role.

Taking over for the Reids will be Neil and Jennifer Thompson.

Jennifer is a 14-year employee of the Vernon Salvation Army, and she and Neil have been part of the church congregation for years.

Neil has also helped in various Salvation Army programs and is currently undergoing training to take over the Vernon post.

Vernon was Reid's first posting, arriving on Canada Day 2016.

During his tenure in Vernon, Reid said the highlights have been working with a “great team” of volunteers and staff. “A lot of great things have happened in the Salvation Army and it's because of our team,” he said.

Reid was instrumental is establishing a food recovery program, where food from local grocery stores that in the past would have headed to the landfill is now diverted to those in need.

The Salvation Army also worked closely with local agencies. “We've built great relationships. I would say that is a highlight,” said Reid.

The COVID-19 crisis has put an extra strain on Salvation Army programs like the food bank, but currently “the food bank is in great shape,” thanks to the community.

“Whenever we need support, the community always comes through,” said Reid. “It’s also one of the most beautiful places in Canada.”