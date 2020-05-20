156606
Vernon  

Vernon wildlife expert urges people not to 'rescue' baby deer

'Leave the deer alone'

Baby deer are starting to be born and wildlife experts implore people to let them be.

Vernon wildlife expert Pete Wise said deer will be birthing their young over the next few weeks and every year this time, people bring in fawns that they think have been abandoned.

“We plead with you: leave the babies alone,” said Wise who has rescued hundreds of animals from bears to eagles over the past few decades.

“It's such a terrible thing to get a baby deer brought to us. Mom's take the babies and they will put them down in a bush or a patch of grass or something. The way Mother Nature works is they get put in that patch of grass and they just stay there, they won't move.”

Wise said it is not uncommon for a mother deer to leave her offspring unattended for two days or even longer, but she will return.

“Leave them be. The mom will come back for them,” said Wise. “The situation will take care of itself. Your good intentions could get them killed.”

When a fawn is brought in, there are few options with what they can do with it.

“The best thing they can possibly do is leave that deer alone,” said Wise. “By all means we will rescue where ever necessary, but we prefer they don't touch them.”

Wise said the mother will return and all that baby deer has to do is 'bleat' and she will come running.

“The maternal instinct is very strong,” said Wise, adding by handling a deer you are transferring a human scent onto the animal.

If someone spots an injured deer, or any animal in distress, they are urged to the RAPP line at 1-877-952 7277.

