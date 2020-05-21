Survey must be filled out before children can return to school

Photo: Jon Manchester

An online survey is asking Vernon School District parents whether they will send their kids back to school now that in-class education has been approved to begin June 1.

"We look forward to safely welcoming more students back to class on an optional basis," SD 22 Supt. Joe Rogers said this week.

Starting June 1, Stage 3 of the province's five-step Education Restart Plan will begin. Kindergarten to Grade 5 students will be provided with the option to attend in-class instruction, and it is up to parents to choose if they would like their child to return to in-class instruction from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the district says.

Online learning opportunities will continue through the month of June.

Meanwhile, parents need to communicate with their school principal if their child will be attending by completing the survey so that staff can plan for the appropriate number of children arriving each week.

Buses will not be running, and drivers will be reassigned to cleaning duties in the schools.

In-class instruction will continue until June 23, online only until June 24-25.

Parents are asked to assess their children any COVID-19 symptoms before sending them to school, including: fever, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, or sneezing.

Children and their siblings who show any signs of illness must be kept at home and parents must notify the school.

Principals will send site-specific drop-off protocols once numbers are known.

Extra cleaning will be in place, and items that cannot be easily cleaned will not be used.

Hand sanitizer and/or soap and water will be available throughout the buildings.

Parents, caregivers and other non-staff adults entering the school will be by appointment only.

Children will go outside more often, and playgrounds will be open, the district says.

Staggered drop off and pick up times and staggered lunch times may also occur at sites to minimize contact, and students will be organized into smaller groups that stay together throughout the day.

There will be no assemblies or school-wide events. Wearing of masks will be a personal choice.

Children will be asked to not use cubbies or lockers and must wash their hands upon arrival and before going home, as well as before and after any breaks.

Parents are asked to complete the survey by noon on Friday, May 22. If you do not complete the survey, your child may not be permitted to return. A weekly survey will be sent out to gauge attendance.