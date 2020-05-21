Opening day for Vernon restaurants was welcome news

If you open, they will come.

Restaurants were allowed to reopen Tuesday under loosened COVID-19 rules, and people took advantage of the opportunity to dine out.

“Everybody that came in all had smiles, they all said the exact same thing: We're so happy to be able to get out and not have to make out own meals,” said Cameron Ray , VP Communications and Marketing, Pretium Group in Vernon which operates Wings Vernon and the Italian Kitchen along with a catering company and other ventures.

“It was a success in the way it can be. It made it a little easier to get out and the things they wanted to do.”

It's not totally business as usual for restaurants, as there are strict guidelines in place for the facilities, but being able to open, even under modified conditions, is a step in the right direction.

Other restaurants and pubs were also busy with a steady stream of customers stopping by the Longhorn Pub in South Vernon and a mobile downtown vendor was back in business next to the library with a line of people – standing two meters apart – waiting for their lunch.

The Bay in the Village Green Shopping Centre also opened Tuesday.

The mall itself has opened its doors once again to the public, but on Thursday there was only a handful of shops open. The food court was not yet open.

But, several stores had signs on front windows stating they will be opening soon, another sign the COVID-19 crisis is losing its grip in the province.