156834
Vernon  

Opening day for Vernon restaurants was welcome news

Hungry and happy

- | Story: 300508

If you open, they will come.

Restaurants were allowed to reopen Tuesday under loosened COVID-19 rules, and people took advantage of the opportunity to dine out.

“Everybody that came in all had smiles, they all said the exact same thing: We're so happy to be able to get out and not have to make out own meals,” said Cameron Ray , VP Communications and Marketing, Pretium Group in Vernon which operates Wings Vernon and the Italian Kitchen along with a catering company and other ventures.

“It was a success in the way it can be. It made it a little easier to get out and the things they wanted to do.”

It's not totally business as usual for restaurants, as there are strict guidelines in place for the facilities, but being able to open, even under modified conditions, is a step in the right direction.

Other restaurants and pubs were also busy with a steady stream of customers stopping by the Longhorn Pub in South Vernon and a mobile downtown vendor was back in business next to the library with a line of people – standing two meters apart – waiting for their lunch.

The Bay in the Village Green Shopping Centre also opened Tuesday.

The mall itself has opened its doors once again to the public, but on Thursday there was only a handful of shops open. The food court was not yet open.

But, several stores had signs on front windows stating they will be opening soon, another sign the COVID-19 crisis is losing its grip in the province.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

157102
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
3861086
2627 Gore St.
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$369,800
more details
157421


Send us your News Tips!


157530


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Leelee
Leelee Vernon SPCA >


158114


Bad Boys For Life tops U.K.’s Official Film Chart

Showbiz
Bad Boys For Life has debuted at the top of the U.K.’s Official Film Chart, beating Onward and Little Women in the process.
That’s annoying
Galleries
We can’t quite put our finger on why these images are so...
That’s annoying (2)
Galleries
Parrot imitates door stopper
Must Watch
Silly parrot finds a new toy.
Joe Rogan signs $100 million podcast deal with Spotify
Showbiz
Comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has signed an exclusive...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156832