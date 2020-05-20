156834
Vernon  

Bikini bods raise money for a good cause in Vernon

You honked, they donated

- | Story: 300501

A sunny day, a few cocktails and a good cause came together on Vernon's Middleton Mountain on Monday.

Carly Innes‎ and friend Katie Webber put on their bikinis and caught some rays as they posted in the Vernon & Area Community Forum, encouraging motorists to honk as they went by.

For every honk, they would donate a dollar to the Vernon SPCA.

They also posted a big sign below their deck on Mount Ida Drive, which said: "You honk, we drink."

But Carly says they took that part relatively easy.

"We got bored ... and figured, what better way than to give back? Each honk, we donate to the Vernon SPCA," she wrote on the Facebook page.

"We took the 'we drink' pretty easy. We had picked up a bottle of Bumbleberry Buzz wine from Baccata Ridge (in Enderby) at the farmers' market that morning and had that mixed with BX Cidery ginger ale."

Carly says they ended up donating $200, based on honks and people's pledges on the forum.

"It took about two hours. The idea was just a whim, as we had some rolled coin around the house, and just figured it would be fun to spend some time in the sun, involve the community, and donate to a good cause.

"We picked the SPCA as my friend's dog, Lucy, was a rescue.

Innes thanked her neighbours for their patience... "It was pretty noisy for a few hours."

