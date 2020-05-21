156834
Vernon  

From highs of wedding to screams as daughter rushed to hospital

A roller coaster of emotion

The long weekend was an emotional roller coaster for one young Vernon couple.

But it has a happy ending.

Emily and Tyson Held eloped on Friday, and on Saturday morning were startled by screams from their daughter, Westlyn. The 20-month-old toddler's hemoglobin levels were dangerously low, and she collapsed, shaking, and stopped breathing.

"Our weekend (was one) of great happiness, but also a weekend of nervousness, sadness, fright, bloodwork, and a hospital stay," said Emily.

"Saturday morning as Tyson, Westlyn, and I were celebrating our marriage, Westlyn let out a scream as the breath was taken from her body (and) she fell shaking. Tyson scooped her up before she hit the floor and tried to get her breathing. She went limp.

"She stopped breathing, her lips went pale, eyes rolled to the back of her head, her ribs sunk. We gave her mouth to mouth, and she came to and started breathing on her own again, but she was pale."

Westlyn was rushed to Vernon Jubilee Hospital, where they discovered she was severely anemic.

"Her hemoglobin level was at 30, where it should be between 110 and 160," says Emily.

After blood tests and IVs, the young parents learned Westlyn needed a blood transfusion or she would risk heart failure.

Late Saturday night she got her “new blood” and started looking a little better by Sunday morning. Her hemoglobin is on the rise, and she is now on iron supplements.

"She’s is still nowhere near normal. She is up for a long fight to get her blood levels healthy," said her mother, who says the experience has shown her the importance of blood donation.

"Blood donation is something people forget about until they are in the situation of their child needing blood," she said – but, thankfully, little Westlyn is on the mend.

"What we thought was going to be one of the best weekends of our life, ended up being the most terrifying weekend of our life."

