Stranded in Vernon by COVID, finally able to go home to Europe

Finally able to go home

Some German visitors who were stranded in the Okanagan due to the COVID-19 pandemic are finally on their way home.

Good Samaritans Iftkhar Ahmed and his wife Char Dueling of Vernon hosted the travellers in their AirBnb suite for almost six months after they came to Canada to work at Silver Star Mountain Resort for the winter.

When Silver Star ended its season early in March because of the coronavirus, the guests were stuck without jobs, no income, and no way to get home as international flights were grounded.

Ahmed allowed the guests to stay on for close to free, and shared on Tuesday that they were on their way back to Europe.

He updated Wednesday, however, that they are currently stuck in Vancouver as their intended flight had been cancelled.

"That ends the almost six-month stay at our place for them. It was originally going to be a four-month stay for ski season, but COVID-19 changed all that. With Germany being a hotspot, they not only lost their jobs here but were unable to go home," said Ahmed.

"The last two months were heavily subsidized by us due to their budget being stretched because of COVID-19 and not having an income coming in. And we lost all our booked guests for this summer due to COVID-19. But all's well that ends well.

"I'm just happy they are able to go home and be with their friends and family."

Back in March, Ahmed told Castanet: "We are their Canadian hosts and will do whatever we can to assist them."

