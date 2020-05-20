156606
Vernon  

Work on Okanagan Landing Road to bring closure starting May 29

Major roadwork on Landing

Work has begun on a major roadwork project in Vernon.

Motorists on Okanagan Landing Road can expect delays, closures and a detour over the next month, the city advises.

Crews have begun preliminary work between Cummins Road and Dallas Road. Portions of Apollo Road will also be included in the project, which will consist of repairs to base gravels and new paving. 

A combination of city and contract crews will be doing the work. Major construction will begin this week and is expected to be complete by the middle of June.

A road closure is scheduled to begin May 29, limiting access to local traffic only. A detour will be in effect for approximately two weeks, the city says.

