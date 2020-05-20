High stream flow advisory for Vernon, Lumby, Winfield creeks

Photo: Contributed BX Creek

The City of Vernon is warning residents to be extra careful around rising creeks.

A high stream flow advisory from the BC River Forecast Centre remains in effect for the North Okanagan, including tributaries around Vernon, Lumby and Winfield.

Residents are reminded to be cautious around creeks – particularly with children and pets, the city says.

As creek levels continue to fluctuate during spring freshet, city crews conduct checks of more than 55 sites each day to confirm water levels and monitor water flow.

The latest report indicates water is flowing fast in all local creeks.

Water levels have dropped on both upper and lower BX Creek in the last few days. However, Vernon Creek from Kalamalka Lake continues to rise.

Two locations are open for public sandbags. Residents are reminded to bring their own shovel and gloves.

Sand and empty sandbags are available at the rear of the city yards off Pleasant Valley Road, and Kin Racetrack parking lot. A sandbag filling machine is also available at the Kin Racetrack site.