Police report good behaviour on lakes over long weekend

RCMP back on the lakes

RCMP are back on Okanagan Lakes for the summer.

Vernon RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn says the long weekend saw many boaters practising social distancing as officers helped launch another season on the water.

The RCMP boat and two officers were on patrol on Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes over the Victoria Day weekend.

"Our officers engaged with boaters and conducted vessel safety checks to ensure boats were properly equipped to be out on the water with enough life jackets and other safety items readily available," says Finn. 

"Our officers report that boating traffic was relatively light over the weekend, with only a few warnings handed out."

The RCMP vessel will be on patrol throughout the summer.

For more information on safe boating visit the Canadian Safe Boating Council website.

May 16-22 is Safe Boating Awareness Week.

