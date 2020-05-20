156834
Vernon  

What protocols gyms have to go through to reopen safely

How gyms are reopening

Gyms and fitness centres are now up and running again, but they are not exactly how we remember them when they closed down in March.

Gyms have blood, sweat (and sometimes tears) from many people who cycle through on a daily basis. While they aren't the most hygienic places in the world, through the proper cleaning and social methods, they can slowly be reopened to the public.

"We are controlling access through an online booking system, and we did the math on how many people we can allow inside at one time to allow for the social distancing aspect of the guidelines," says Jacqueline Rivard, owner of Snap Fitness in Vernon. "We've blocked off certain equipment, sanitation systems are set up and an entry screening process is now in place."

One of Snap Fitness' main attractions is its 24/7 model that allows users to scan in and use the facility at any time that is convenient for them. But with the current health restrictions, their hours are significantly reduced for the time being.

"We are currently 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. right now, but we should be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by Thursday," says Rivard. "Due to the fact that we need a staff member here at all times will not allow us to run 24/7, but we hope that can come back again soon."

