Vernon fire crews put out structure fire off of Pleasant Valley Road

Photo: John Lawless

Vernon fire crews were called to a structure fire in a residential area just off of Pleasant Valley Road Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m., as firefighters received calls about visible flames coming from the roof of a house in the 4100 block of 20th Street.

The blaze began on the back deck of the house and had spread up to the roof, and a tenant was spraying water on the fire with a garden hose when fire crews arrived. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, minimized damage to the structure and stopped the fire from spreading.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation, the good news here is that because of the fast and diligent work of the tenant and our firefighters, the majority of damage was contained to the exterior of the house and the back deck," says Deputy Chief Dwight Seymour. "There is some smoke damage inside the home, but the tenants will be able to get back inside this evening."

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and smoke inhalation.