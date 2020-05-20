"Cowardly" attack critically injures Okanagan painted turtle

Photo: Contributed

A painted turtle has been found smashed with a rock and left to die.

A post on the Vernon-based Wise Wildlife Control Services heinous attack “cowardly.”

“This turtle was the targeted attack by some kids. Both front legs have been smashed and pulverized as well one rear leg has been broken,” said the post.

"With no front legs this poor turtle could not swim and there was no way he could get away from the cowardly attack. The only way he could move was to try to push himself with his hind legs.”

The turtle has been taken to a veterinarian, “but the outcome does not look good.”

It is against the law to harm any wildlife and the incident has been reported to the RAPP (BC Conservation Officers Reporting) line.

“We hope that we will be able to catch these individuals.”

Report any illegal activity to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.