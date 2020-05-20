A new bike trail is being installed in Vernon's Kalamalka Lake Park

Photo: Contributed

In light of the reopening of B.C.'s provincial parks, plans for a new bike trail are moving forward at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

The Kal Rotary Club has donated $22,900 to the North Okanagan Cycling Society to fund the new trail. It will be named 'Middle of Somewhere', and will be a four kilometre blue-level trail for intermediate to advanced mountain bikers.

"On behalf of NOCS members, I would like to thank the Kal Rotary members as well as donors of the Annual Dream Auction for their support of this new trail," says NOCS President Brett Woods. "Coincidentally, the timing of the grant has allowed us to put a small, local business to work and give mountain bikers something to look forward to in the fall of 2020."

The lower section of the trail will be a flow trail with berms, rollers, jumps and other features, and the upper section will mix technical features and a flow trail.

"Kal Park is an excellent example of a stacking loop system allowing mountain bikers to progress through trails of their ability before they can access trails with a higher degree of difficulty," says Woods.

The estimated total cost of the trail is just over $40,000, and should be completed in the fall.