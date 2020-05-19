North Okanagan man guilty of running over sex trade worker

Photo: RCMP file photo Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is shown in video frame grab moments before attempting to throw a chair while being interrogated by police.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will be sentenced next month for his latest assault conviction.

Sagmoen will stand before a Supreme Court judge June 19 where he will be sentenced for running a woman over with an ATV.

Sagmoen was convicted in February of assault causing bodily harm after he ran over a sex trade worker with his ATV near his home on Salmon River Road in August 2017.

During the trial, the unidentified victim said Sagmoen ran into her from behind.

“II flipped over the quad and broke my tailbone, and had really bad bruises and road rash. I also had a concussion, with a bump the size of an orange on the back of my head,” she said.

"He never apologized to me or asked if I was OK," the victim said.

She said she was able to leave when Sagmoen told her he could give her some money from his boss's house across the street. She said she would meet him there, but took off.

In December 2019, Sagmoen was found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence, and possession of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to time served and released the same day.