Bike to Work and School week has been cancelled

The COVID-19 distancing measures has claimed yet another event with the cancellation of the 2020 Bike to Work and School Week.

“After careful consideration of the information and directives coming from the World Health Organization, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and British Columbia’s Medical Officer on the outbreak of COVID-19, GoByBikeBC Society regrets to announce that we will be postponing our spring 2020 Bike To Work and School Week, which was scheduled to run May 25-31, 2020.

As COVID-19 continues to change the way we work, educate, and interact with friends and family, GoByBike BC hopes that you’ll continue to get outside and ride your bike,” said the society on its webpage.

But like so many others have done, the society has created an online event in an effort to replace the actual event.

GoByBike BC Society is encouraging British Columbian’s to submit their inspirational stories about how they are continuing to cycle within health and safety protocols; how this is helping them in this stressful time of the COVID-19 pandemic; why cycling is a great way to stay fit and healthy during this time of social distancing and other aspects of social-distancing cycling.

Send stories and photos to [email protected]

Students are also being encouraged to submit a short video about how “you GoByBike during this COVID-19 pandemic” and enter to win a $100 Visa Gift Card.

