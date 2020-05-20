North Okanagan fighter Canadian champ at just 17

There's a big difference between ballet and mixed martial arts, but it is a jump a North Okanagan athlete made with enthusiasm.

Rylie ‘Coyote’ Marchand, of the Okanagan Indian Band, traded her ballet slippers for boxing gloves after catching a boxing class with her brother.

“I used to do ballet, but my brother won a pass to try out boxing and MMA and I went with him,” she says, adding she was quickly hooked on combat sports.

She was eight years old when she visited gym and now, 10 years later, Marchand is the reigning female Canadian MMA Bantamweight amateur champion.

She won in April of 2019, when she was just 17, making her the youngest woman in Canada to hold that title.

Marchand said being in the ring is where she feels the “most calm, where I feel at home. There is no place in the world more comfortable to me than in the ring. I’m in a whole other state when I’m fighting.”

To further her MMA career, Marchand moved to Albuquerque, NM, where she can broaden her experience and have more people to train with.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a crimp in her plans and she has had to put her training on hold until the social-distancing sanctions are lifted.

But she will bide her time and resume training as soon as she can.

“I’m staying positive by knowing that this whole situation is out of my hands. All I can do is use this time to rest and heal my body, as well as advance in other areas of my life.”

Marchand said she gets a lot of her inspiration from her First Nations heritage and family and friends at the OKIB.

“I believe my community has motivated me to get to where I am now. As well as continuing to support me both with words of encouragement and occasionally with financial donations,” she said.

Marchand has aspirations of taking her MMA career as far as it will go, with the Ultimate Fighting Championship as the pinnacle.

And she hopes the road to the top of MMA women's division runs through Vernon.

“I hope to fight in my hometown of Vernon within the next year and then move to a professional division here in the States and continue my training at Jackson Wink MMA Academy. Then of course fighting within a bigger promotion and having fighting as my career is the ultimate dream,” she said.

- with files from Indiginews