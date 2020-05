Photo: File photo

The BX/Swan Lake Fire Department were called to a garbage truck fire Tuesday afternoon.

Department officials said the fire broke out in the rear section of the truck near the Swan Lake RV Park and Campground.

By the time fire crews arrived, civilians had already started putting water on the burning rig.

Fire Chief Bill Wacey said crews poured foam on the rear section of the large truck to make sure the fire was completely out.