More bears are being spotted in Desert Cove neighbourhood

The Desert Cove neighbourhood appears to be a hotspot for bear activity recently, as a number of them have been seen roaming through streets and yards. A black bear and brown were spotted last week, and now a brown bear has been caught on camera.

The bear made its way through a number of yards on Friday around 8 p.m., and was foraging for some food at bird feeders in various yards. Many of the feeders were empty, so the bear's food mission wasn't as fruitful as it hoped.

The bear explored the neighbourhood for a bit before heading back towards its home. It is likely this is the same brown bear that was seen last week in the same neighbourhood.