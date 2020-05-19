Vernon businesses slowly re-emerging after lengthy closure

It is a day long awaited by many.

Phase 2 of B.C.'s gradual reopening of the province kicked in Tuesday, with many restaurants finally being able to have sit-down customers after two months of being closed to everything but take out or delivery orders.

The nationwide closures were introduced to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Pretium Restaurant Group vice-president Katie Dahl says Wings Vernon opened at 11 a.m. and the Italian Kitchen in the downtown core is set to open at 5 p.m. with additional safety measures in place.

"We are excited to welcome our guests back,” said Dahl. “Seating is limited at both Wings and The Italian Kitchen, but we expect the Wings patio to be popular."

With restrictions are being loosened, numerous other businesses and restaurants are planning their post-pandemic reopenings.

The Kal Sports Bar will welcome returning customers next week, and a newly renovated Roster's Sports Bar and Grill in the north end of town is preparing to open its doors.

Across town in the Okanagan Landing area, the Longhorn Pub is also open and ready for guests.

As restrictions ease, more businesses are expected to reopen after the weeks-long shutdown, including gyms, hair salons and more.