Spider-Man seen on downtown Vernon rooftops

Photo: Facebook

First it was rooftop bagpipers, now it's web-slinging superheroes climbing the roofs in downtown Vernon.

Your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man was spotted on rooftops over the long weekend.

"Spider-Man in #DowntownVernon? Incredible," the Downtown Vernon Association said in sharing a Facebook post from The Fig bistro.

Spidey was spotted atop The Fig and neighbouring Kiki Gardens restaurant.

"Rest assured that downtown is protected," the original post said.

For more on comic book fandom, check out the latest edition of Hello Okanagan.