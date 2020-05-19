157871
Vernon  

Spider-Man seen on downtown Vernon rooftops

Spidey spotted downtown

- | Story: 300378

First it was rooftop bagpipers, now it's web-slinging superheroes climbing the roofs in downtown Vernon.

Your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man was spotted on rooftops over the long weekend.

"Spider-Man in #DowntownVernon? Incredible," the Downtown Vernon Association said in sharing a Facebook post from The Fig bistro.

Spidey was spotted atop The Fig and neighbouring Kiki Gardens restaurant.

"Rest assured that downtown is protected," the original post said.

For more on comic book fandom, check out the latest edition of Hello Okanagan.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4149096
4633 Frederick
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$595,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


156053


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Leelee
Leelee Vernon SPCA >


157308


Man caves

Galleries
Check out these amazing man caves.
Man caves (2)
Galleries
This dog can play volleyball all by himself
Must Watch
Volleyball is the favorite pastime for this Aussie Shepherd.
Perfection is possible
Galleries
These photos are absolutely perfect.
Perfection is possible (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157648
150928