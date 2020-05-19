Vernon School District to survey parents on return to class

Photo: SD22

Vernon School District parents will receive a survey this week on elementary students' return to class.

Kindergarten to Grade 12 in-class instruction is set to restart on a part-time basis on June 1.

"We look forward to safely welcoming more students back to class on an optional basis," SD 22 Supt. Joe Rogers said in a post on the district's Facebook page.

Administrators are currently working on the content of that survey, and hope to have it in parents' hands by Thursday.

Parents will be asked if they wish to have their child return to class or continue learning remotely.

The province said on Friday that parents will have the choice of bringing their children back to class on a part-time basis this school year as part of BC’s Restart Plan, with the goal of returning to full-time classes in September 2020, provided it is safe to do so.

“British Columbians have worked hard to flatten our curve. As we move into the next phase of our pandemic plan after the May long weekend, the science shows us that we’re ready to bring students back to school safely on a gradual and part-time basis,” said Premier John Horgan.

To make sure schools are safe for students and staff, the number of students in school each day will be reduced, with most receiving in-class instruction part time.

All boards of education will be required to implement strict health and safety measures to reduce the risk COVID-19 transmission, including:

desks spaced apart and avoiding groups or gatherings of students in hallways or other common areas;

regular cleaning of high-contact surfaces like door knobs, toilet seats, keyboards and desks at least twice a day, and cleaning the school building at least once a day;

students, educators and staff will be required to clean their hands before entering school property, and there will be more hand-sanitizing and cleaning stations available, with well-stocked supplies;

staggered drop-offs, lunch and recess breaks, with increased outside time;

staff and students (or their parents/guardians) must assess themselves daily for symptoms of COVID-19. If any student or staff member has even mild symptoms, arrangements will be made for that person to be returned home;

one student per seat on school buses, unless children are from the same house. Consider using plexiglass to separate the bus driver from students; and

students or employees should not share food or personal items like phones, pens or pencils. Clear protocols also need to be in place for the safe and healthy handling of all food items.

There are about 5,000 students already in classrooms, including children of essential service workers and those who require extra support.