Good news for farmers as armyworms in smaller numbers this year

Photo: File photo Western Yellowstriped Armyworms

It appears not all of the worms are gone.

Last week, a Spallumcheen resident reported he did not see any sign of the western striped armyworm that had invaded the area last year.

For the two years prior, the invasive worms have been seen in the thousands, munching their way through pretty much anything green, but hitting vegetables and alfalfa particularly hard.

The situation was so bad that in 2019 the province officially declared an outbreak.

There was great concern among area land owners over fears the California-native insects would permanently establish themselves in the region.

Spallumcheen resident Al Price said he has not seen a single armyworm this year, whereas last year at this time the little wigglers were everywhere.

Officials with the Ministry of Agriculture set out numerous traps last year to try and get a handle on the number of moths - that lay the eggs that turn into worms – there are in the area.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture “there have been no reports of damage or presence of larvae this spring.”

In mid April, trapping for yellow striped armyworm moths began at eight sites in the North Okanagan where the insect has been a concern in the past, but very few have been found.

The eight pheromone traps are catching, on average, about two moths each per week, so the data suggests the yellow striped Aamyworm is present in the North Okanagan, but only at low levels at this time.

Ministry staff will continue to survey for this pest in 2020 with the pheromone traps and larvae monitoring and continue to be in regular contact with residents and farmers in the North Okanagan with updates and new information.