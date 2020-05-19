Biker rally promoter investigated by BC Securities Commission

Photo: Pexels

A man who promoted a motorcycle rally in the North Okanagan is among two people being investigated by the B.C. Securities Commission.

The commission has issued temporary orders against four companies and two individuals for possible violations of registration and prospectus requirements under the Securities Act.

A possible breach of a prior BCSC order is also under investigation.

Raymond Michael Roger Sasseville, also known as Michael Ray Carrier, headed the 2012 Sturgis North motorcycle rally and music festival at the Spallumcheen Motoplex Speedway in 2012.

Prior to that, the event was held on Neskonlith Band land near Salmon Arm in 2011.

The temporary order includes a 15-day ban on the trading of securities of Talking Stick Media Inc., YourStick.com Media Inc., Rockin Bike Motorcycle Manufacturing Company Inc., and Sturgis Canada Festival.

In 2015, the BCSC found Sasseville engaged in an illegal distribution and unregistered trading, and banned him from trading in, or purchasing securities with limited exceptions, and from becoming or acting as a director or officer of any issuer except in limited circumstances, for at least five years.

Jonathon S. Reidar is also prohibited from relying on any of the exemptions under the Act for 15 days.

Under the Securities Act, the BCSC is able to issue temporary orders for 15 days if the length of time to hold a hearing would be prejudicial to the public interest.