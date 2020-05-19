Vernon's Village Green Shopping Centre to reopen Wednesday

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's Village Green Shopping Centre will reopen under modified hours starting Wednesday.

A note on the mall's Facebook page and website says the city's largest shopping centre will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays and most holidays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Thursdays and Fridays, hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mall management notes individual stores may continue operating under their own modified hours.

"We recommend that you visit our store directory or contact retailers directly," the note states.

Most of the mall has been closed since the beginning of April due to the coronavirus pandemic. Anchor tenants Save-On-Foods, Canadian Tire, the B.C. government liquor store and a few others remained open, however.

"The health and safety of all who visit the Village Green Shopping Centre is the property management team’s foremost priority, and as we are all learning in these challenging times, everybody has a role to play to protect the safety and well-being of our community," a message from property manager Bentall Green Oak said when the closure was first announced.

Meanwhile, Business in Vancouver reports Hudson's Bay department stores will begin reopening today across Western Canada.

The company will begin a phased reopening, with its stores opening in B.C., as well as some stores in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. Hudson's Bay stores in Manitoba are already open.