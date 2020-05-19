City of Vernon looking at adding dog beach to Kin Beach Park

Photo: Contributed Proposed dog beach area at top left of map at Kin Beach.

Dog lovers rejoice – pooches may be able to legally go for a swim in Okanagan Lake from a Vernon park next year.

With the approval of council, city staff will apply to the province for a small piece of foreshore at Kin Beach for a new dog beach.

The dog beach would be at a strip of land at the northwest end of Kin Beach.

The current aquatic land lease covers the swimming area of Kin Park. The extension would include the future dog beach area and lake access area.

Officials are hoping the dog beach will be up and running in 2021.