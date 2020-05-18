Two kitchen mishaps prompt warning from Vernon Fire Dept.

Photo: Darren Handschuh/file Fire Chief David Lind

A warning today from Vernon Fire Rescue after a couple of kitchen mishaps over the long weekend.

Fire Chief David Lind issued the warning after crews were called to two kitchen-related incidents over the past 24 hours.

The first occurred near midnight Sunday when firefighters responded to an alarm on the 3700 block of 28A Street.

The call was to the fourth floor of an apartment building.

Crews swept each floor to confirm there was no fire. Lind says it turned out to be cooking related.

“However, when the alarm sounded, not everyone wanted to leave the building. We understand a situation like this, late at night, can be frustrating," said Lind.

"But when it comes to fire and emergency events, time is of the essence. When a fire alarm sounds, you should follow the building’s fire safety plan. Generally, this involves leaving the building until emergency crews confirm it is safe to return.”

The second incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on the 3000 block of Gateby Place.

Lind says a small kitchen fire on the fifth floor of a multi-storey building was extinguished by the resident with a "properly maintained and located fire extinguisher."

“It appears a plastic kettle was set on a stove top and the element was accidentally turned on.

“The fire was out when firefighters arrived, so crews confirmed the fire had not spread and ventilated the suite.”

Lind says thankfully neither incident resulted in injuries or major damage.

We can all take these as reminders to be mindful when we’re working in the kitchen and to remain aware of what to do in the event of a fire.”