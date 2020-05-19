156606
156936
Vernon  

Okanagan Screen Arts Society awarding bursaries for arts students

Bursaries for arts students

- | Story: 300287

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society is now accepting applications for their annual $2,000 bursaries for North Okanagan students pursuing post-secondary creative arts education.

The bursaries will be awarded for the 2020-2021 school year.

"Last year, the society awarded three of the $2,000 bursaries," says Scott John, spokesperson for the society. "The recipients were Shaugnessey O'Brien, Sierra Shaw and Bree Vanderleest."

For more information and to apply for the bursary, you can visit the society's website. The deadline for applications is July 15, 2020.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

157348
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4146929
2056 Bennett Road
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$899,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


157800


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Leelee
Leelee Vernon SPCA >


157530


Perfect cupcakes

Galleries
Would you eat these?
“I’m cold, I’m cold, mari, MARI, no”
Must Watch
This cat makes sure to tell his owner how he feels about bath...
Noah Cyrus: ‘Growing up as Miley’s sister was absolutely unbearable’
Music
Noah Cyrus found it “absolutely unbearable” growing...
Bad designs
Galleries
These designs could be MUCH, much better.
John Krasinski taking a break from Some Good News show
Showbiz
John Krasinski had some bad news for fans on Sunday, as he...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152945