Okanagan Screen Arts Society awarding bursaries for arts students

Photo: Okanagan Screen Arts Society

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society is now accepting applications for their annual $2,000 bursaries for North Okanagan students pursuing post-secondary creative arts education.

The bursaries will be awarded for the 2020-2021 school year.

"Last year, the society awarded three of the $2,000 bursaries," says Scott John, spokesperson for the society. "The recipients were Shaugnessey O'Brien, Sierra Shaw and Bree Vanderleest."

For more information and to apply for the bursary, you can visit the society's website. The deadline for applications is July 15, 2020.