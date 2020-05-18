156606
Meet Nelly, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP's newest recruit

RCMP's new pup recruit

The Vernon North Okanagan welcomed a new recruit to their staff last week.

Nelly is a 10-week-old pup who is starting her training with the Vernon RCMP to see if she has what it takes to become a full-time Police Service Dog.

"Nelly joins our team from Innisfail, Alberta and is full of spunk and enthusiasm," says the detachment in a Facebook post. "She trains hard each day with her handler and is already proving to be a shining star."

Nelly will go through training and testing here locally, and will move on to the RCMP Kennels in Alberta if she passes in a little over a year.

