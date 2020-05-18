Vernon's Hospital Hill fountain hit by soaping pranksters

Photo: John Lawless

It looks like some pranksters got into some mischief over this holiday weekend.

The fountain at the foot of Vernon's Hospital Hill appears to have fallen victim to an old prank known as 'soaping', where dish soap, shampoo or laundry detergent is poured into a public fountain. The churning water then creates suds, which bubbles up into a frothy state.

Exactly when the pranksters pulled off this caper is not known at this time, but it is likely to have happened overnight under the cloak of darkness.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon regarding the cleanup of the soap, and will update the story once the City responds.