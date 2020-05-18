156938
Vernon  

Vernon's Hospital Hill fountain hit by soaping pranksters

Pranksters hit park fountain

- | Story: 300281

It looks like some pranksters got into some mischief over this holiday weekend.

The fountain at the foot of Vernon's Hospital Hill appears to have fallen victim to an old prank known as 'soaping', where dish soap, shampoo or laundry detergent is poured into a public fountain. The churning water then creates suds, which bubbles up into a frothy state.

Exactly when the pranksters pulled off this caper is not known at this time, but it is likely to have happened overnight under the cloak of darkness.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon regarding the cleanup of the soap, and will update the story once the City responds.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4032903
3591 Old Vernon Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$209,500
more details


Send us your News Tips!


157628


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Leelee
Leelee Vernon SPCA >


157384


Monday Eats!- May 18, 2020

Galleries
Finger lickin’ goodness.
Monday Eats!- May 18, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Brian Austin Green hints at Megan Fox marriage woes
Showbiz
Actor Brian Austin Green has shared a cryptic post on social...
Entertainment Week in Review – May 17, 2020
Must Watch
Rob Balsdon’s Entertainment Week in Review for May 17,
When teaching online goes wrong
Must Watch
Well done to our phenomenal teachers. We are so proud of you for...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157098