Sicamous-Armstrong Rail Trail technical planning forges ahead

Photo: Shuswap Trail Alliance

Even with COVID-19 restrictions, technical planning for the new rail trail from Sicamous to Armstrong has been going forward over the past two months.

Preliminary assessments have been carried out by Splatsin leadership for both archaeological and cultural purposes, along with planning that includes geotechnical, environmental, agricultural, storm water, erosion control, steep slope, and structural bridge assessments by local experts.

With the warmer weather, workers are able to access the closed corridor to conduct tasks with limited exposure risk to the COVID-19 virus.

"The Governance partners remind everyone the rail trail remains closed until safely developed for walking and cycling," says Phil McIntyre-Paul, Shuswap Trail Alliance secretariat.

"Residents who live near the greenway can expect to see authorized personnel occasionally travelling the corridor by foot or vehicle – authorized vehicles include ATVs and trucks used by technical experts helping to design the 50 kilometre trail between Sicamous and Armstrong."

Work done on the trail will also include flood monitoring and invasive plant mitigation.