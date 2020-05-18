156834
157814
Vernon  

Sicamous-Armstrong Rail Trail technical planning forges ahead

Rail Trail plans push ahead

- | Story: 300260

Even with COVID-19 restrictions, technical planning for the new rail trail from Sicamous to Armstrong has been going forward over the past two months.

Preliminary assessments have been carried out by Splatsin leadership for both archaeological and cultural purposes, along with planning that includes geotechnical, environmental, agricultural, storm water, erosion control, steep slope, and structural bridge assessments by local experts.

With the warmer weather, workers are able to access the closed corridor to conduct tasks with limited exposure risk to the COVID-19 virus.

"The Governance partners remind everyone the rail trail remains closed until safely developed for walking and cycling," says Phil McIntyre-Paul, Shuswap Trail Alliance secretariat.

"Residents who live near the greenway can expect to see authorized personnel occasionally travelling the corridor by foot or vehicle – authorized vehicles include ATVs and trucks used by technical experts helping to design the 50 kilometre trail between Sicamous and Armstrong."

Work done on the trail will also include flood monitoring and invasive plant mitigation.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

157053
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4080582
#17 2490 Tuscany Dr
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$595,000
more details
157102


Send us your News Tips!


157307


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Leelee
Leelee Vernon SPCA >


157628


When teaching online goes wrong

Must Watch
Well done to our phenomenal teachers. We are so proud of you for all your effort, hard work and sacrifice during this time!
Toddler tries to teach her huge puppy how to be a cheerleader
Must Watch
Little Sierra has the cheerleading spirit and wants to show her...
Monday morning awesomeness
Daily Dose
Monday mornings are awesome. Get in here.
Monday morning awesomeness (2)
Daily Dose
Britney Spears celebrates 20th anniversary of second album Oops!… I Did It Again
Music
Britney Spears took to social media to mark 20 years since the...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156530