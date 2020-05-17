156834
156110
Vernon  

Fleet of vintage cars tour the North Okanagan to salute health workers

Vintage car tribute

Story: 300258

Almost 100 vintage cars and trucks toured the North Okanagan on Saturday evening to pay tribute to first responders.

The Cam Jammers of Vernon were joined by members of the Drifters. Starting at the Village Green Hotel, at 4:00 pm, they cruised up Silver Star Road to the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department, then on to Armstrong.

Back in Vernon, the vehicles paraded past the Vernon Fire Department, RCMP station and the BC Ambulance building before heading out to Coldstream, Lumby and finishing at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital in time for the 7:00 pm shift change.

