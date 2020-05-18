156834
Vernon  

Vernon musician donating song proceeds to Food Banks Canada

Local tune raising money

- | Story: 300257

One local artist is looking to turn streams into full stomachs.

NØX, a Vernon-based rapper, is donating all iTunes and Spotify proceeds from his single 'Strange Times' to Food Banks Canada for the remainder of 2020. The song was released in November, but the hip hop artist finds many parallels between this song and our current situation.

"The song delivers a strong and positive message of unity and togetherness, which I believe everyone needs to hear and feel right now," says Rory MacLeod, a.k.a. NØX.

"This is an opportunity to present music fans with a relevant and uplifting song, as well as generate some much needed money to a great cause."

The song's hook feature's another B.C.-based artist, Sammi Morelli, who hails from Richmond. You can listen to the song in the video above, and you can stream it to help with the cause.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

157421
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4080582
#17 2490 Tuscany Dr
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$595,000
more details
157102


Send us your News Tips!


153486


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Leelee
Leelee Vernon SPCA >


156236


When teaching online goes wrong

Must Watch
Well done to our phenomenal teachers. We are so proud of you for all your effort, hard work and sacrifice during this time!
Toddler tries to teach her huge puppy how to be a cheerleader
Must Watch
Little Sierra has the cheerleading spirit and wants to show her...
Monday morning awesomeness
Daily Dose
Monday mornings are awesome. Get in here.
Monday morning awesomeness (2)
Daily Dose
Britney Spears celebrates 20th anniversary of second album Oops!… I Did It Again
Music
Britney Spears took to social media to mark 20 years since the...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155270