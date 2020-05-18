Vernon musician donating song proceeds to Food Banks Canada

One local artist is looking to turn streams into full stomachs.

NØX, a Vernon-based rapper, is donating all iTunes and Spotify proceeds from his single 'Strange Times' to Food Banks Canada for the remainder of 2020. The song was released in November, but the hip hop artist finds many parallels between this song and our current situation.

"The song delivers a strong and positive message of unity and togetherness, which I believe everyone needs to hear and feel right now," says Rory MacLeod, a.k.a. NØX.

"This is an opportunity to present music fans with a relevant and uplifting song, as well as generate some much needed money to a great cause."

The song's hook feature's another B.C.-based artist, Sammi Morelli, who hails from Richmond. You can listen to the song in the video above, and you can stream it to help with the cause.