30 bee hives stolen from Schubert Road in Armstrong

Photo: Katie Gordon

A local beekeeper had 30 hives of bees stolen from his property on Schubert Road.

Doug Gordon arrived at his property on Saturday to find that almost all of his hives, which housed honey bees, had vanished. He speculates the robbery took place on either Thursday or Friday night.

"There are still six boxes left, so I suspect the whoever it was must have ran out of room in their vehicle," says Gordon. "I don't really have high hopes of finding these bees, but you never know."

Moving hives is not an easy task, so Gordon believes this theft was premeditated, and not a crime of opportunity.

"This isn't a bike that was stolen from the side of the road, this was someone who knows what they're doing," he says. "I believe this was most likely another beekeeper."

Gordon has had hives stolen before, so he purchased a trail camera. But he has been so busy he hasn't had the time to install it. Spring season is very busy and hectic even without a pandemic, plus Gordon is also a new father of a seven-month-old child.

He hopes that what happened here can be a cautionary tale to fellow beekeepers.

"I've been calling all of my friends in the beekeeping community to let them know what happened and that they should install cameras as soon as they can," says Gordon. "Installing them after a theft doesn't do you much good, so I'm hoping that my advice will help make sure this doesn't happen to someone else."

The RCMP have been notified and the case is currently under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Vernon or Armstrong detachment. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip on their website.