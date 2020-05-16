Armstrong annual giant pumpkin contest to be held in October

Photo: Contributed

Gardeners young and old are being urged to get growing.

Now's the time to get planting to enter the 20th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival’s Great Pumpkin contest.

Presented by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and Valley First, weigh ins will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9-11 a.m. and there are categories for adults and children 12 and under.

“This year we will again have a cash prize to the largest pumpkin grown by an adult and the largest pumpkin grown in the 12 and under category,” said Patti Noonan, chamber executive director.

Winner in the adult category will take home $400 and winner in the children’s category will take home $500.

Entry forms will be available online beginning July 15 or by emailing [email protected]

The 20th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival celebrates arts, culture, and heritage during four days of fun.